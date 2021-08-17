Charlton Athletic weighing up transfer swoop for attacker

Charlton Athletic are interested in attacker Corey Blackett-Taylor, who is available on a free transfer.

The former Aston Villa youngster spent the previous two seasons with Tranmere Rovers in League Two, and he managed just one goal and one assist in the last campaign. But, he did do reasonably well for the club when they were in the third tier in the 19/20 season.

With his deal expiring in the summer, Blackett-Taylor left Prenton Park in the summer and is on the lookout for a new club.

And, according to the South London Press, a move to The Valley could be on the cards, as they confirmed that Nigel Adkins is considering a move for the 23-year-old.

Capable of playing down the left flank and in more central attacking positions, he would beef up the options that the boss has to choose from in the final third.

There is no indication whether a deal is advanced but the prospect of playing for the Londoners must surely appeal to Blackett-Taylor, who had been linked with Wigan earlier this summer.

Can you name the club’s top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13 Charlton were a Championship club in 07/08. Who was top scorer? Luke Varney Chris Iwelumo Zheng Zhi Darren Ambrose

The verdict

This would be a decent move for Charlton as Blackett-Taylor is a player who has plenty of ability but he has struggled to fulfil his potential in recent years.

Some fans may be underwhelmed by the prospect of bringing in someone who didn’t exactly star in League Two last season but, as mentioned, Blackett-Taylor does have quality and Adkins could be the man to get his career going.

On a free, it’s a low-risk move and it would be a great opportunity for the former Villa youngster to show what he can do if a deal does happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.