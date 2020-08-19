Charlton Athletic weighing up transfer move for 14-goal attacker

Charlton Athletic are running the rule over Wealdstone FC forward Dennon Lewis, according to reports from The Sun.

The Addicks have reportedly invited the 23-year-old to training, as they potentially look to make a move for the versatile forward.

Lewis, who was previously on the books at Watford, scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists for Wealdstone this season, as they won the National League South title.

The forward is mostly known by fans on social media, though, for his appearance on ITV’s Love Island last year.

Lewis, though, could now be set for a move to EFL, with Charlton taking a close look at the forward in training.

Lee Bowyer is familiar with Lewis from his coaching spell with Watford’s Under-21’s, and could look to bring the attacker, who can play up top or out wide, to the Valley.

Bowyer has wasted no time in strengthening his squad following Charlton’s relegation from the Championship, with Alex Gilbey and Conor Washington signing for the Addicks.

The Verdict

Lewis is clearly a talented player who has really made an impact for Wealdstone in the National League South, proving to be instrumental in their title-winning campaign.

He is a young, hungry forward who can play anywhere across the front-line, and Charlton have definitely the right thing in taking him in for training and having a closer look at him.

Macauley Bonne shone in non-league before becoming a key player for Charlton, so there is no reason to suggest why Lewis cannot do the same.