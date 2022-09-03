Charlton Athletic weighing up offer for 26-year-old following Reading FC exit

Charlton Athletic are currently running the rule over free-agent centre-back Terell Thomas ahead of a potential contract offer, according to the South London Press.

The 26-year-old has been out of contract since his departure from Reading in the summer, with former England international Paul Ince deciding against renewing his contract after seeing him make just two appearances during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

These appearances came in the Royals’ last two league games of the season, being forced off against West Bromwich Albion before getting back to full fitness in time for their final day clash against Luton Town.

However, his time in Berkshire may have helped to put him back in the shop window following an unsuccessful spell with then-League One strugglers Crewe Alexandra, with the defender hoping to get his career back on track.

He was previously linked with moves to Birmingham City and Derby County – but nothing materialised and he also trained with Portsmouth earlier in the summer.

However, they opted against making a move for the ex-AFC Wimbledon man and this has allowed league rivals Charlton to swoop in and take a closer look at the 26-year-old, with the Addicks currently short of options in this area.

The Verdict:

You have to look at the current state of their squad and question whether more should have been done to give Garner a bit of extra help in the transfer market – because they are lacking in depth in multiple positions.

Their lack of central defenders is a particular concern – and the fact they have left it so late means their options will be severely limited. However, Thomas didn’t disgrace himself during his two appearances and even played at right-back for the Royals, showing his versatility.

But he is best suited to being a central defender and at 26, he could end up being a good long-term addition if he can maximise his performance levels after training with some top-quality players at the SCL Stadium last term.

Sol Bamba could be another option they pursue, although he could end up being recruited by a team in a higher tier with the ex-Middlesbrough man currently believed to be training with Bristol City.

Quite frankly though, this area needed to be strengthened before the start of this month and this is why they may end up being busy in January as well as before then in the free-agent market.