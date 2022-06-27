Charlton Athletic weighing up bargain swoop for defender

Charlton Athletic are interested in a move for defender Callum Johnson, according to a report from D3D4 Football.

It is understood that the Addicks are one of a number of clubs who are believed to be weighing up a swoop for the 25-year-old.

Johnson is officially set to leave Portsmouth this week when his contract expires.

Pompey opted against offering the defender fresh terms at Fratton Park following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

Johnson was loaned out to Fleetwood Town by Portsmouth last year after making 40 league appearances for the club during the 2020/21 season.

The defender went on to feature regularly for Fleetwood in the third-tier as they narrowly avoided relegation to League Two.

Johnson provided five direct goal contributions in the 36 league games that he participated in last season.

Charlton bolstered their defensive options earlier this month by signing Mandela Egbo and Eoghan O’Connell on permanent deals.

The Addicks will also be able to call upon the services of Joe Wollacott who featured under the club’s new manager Ben Garner last season for Swindon.

Garner will be tasked with guiding Charlton to new heights in League One after being drafted in as a replacement for Johnnie Jackson who was relieved of his duties last month.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a solid bit of business by Charlton if they are able to fend off competition from elsewhere for Johnson’s signature.

The defender possesses a great deal of experience at this level as he has made 150 appearances in the third-tier during his career.

Given that Johnson knows exactly what it takes to succeed in League One, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he hits the ground running at The Valley.

No longer able to call upon the services of Chris Gunter and Adam Matthews next season, Charlton will need to add to their options in this position in order to provide competition for Egbo.

If Johnson and Egbo are able to push each other to new heights, they could help the Addicks make a positive start to the 2022/23 season.