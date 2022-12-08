Charlton Athletic weighing up 46-year-old as Ben Garner replacement as fresh name emerges

Charlton Athletic are considering a move for the current England U20 manager Ian Foster, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

The Addicks are searching for a new permanent manager following the dismissal of Ben Garner earlier this week.

Foster, 46, has been part of the underage England set up as a manager since 2019, and was part of Steve Cooper’s coaching staff in 2017 for the U17 World Cup triumph.

As a manager in his own right, Foster has also overseen success at U19 level, leading England to the European Championship earlier this year.

His previous work also includes management in Ireland, with both Dundalk and Galway United.

Garner was dismissed by Charlton following a 1-0 loss to Cheltenham Town at the weekend, which saw the team fall to 17th in the League One table.

Garner had only been in charge for six months, having just arrived last summer.

Think you know everything about Charlton Athletic? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jack Payne scored this season? 3 4 5 6

But the club is once again searching for a new manager, having replaced Johnnie Jackson earlier this year as well.

Charlton next face a trip to take on Morecambe on 10 December, with the gap to the relegation zone now seven points.

The Verdict

Foster’s success at underage level is impressive, so taking a chance on him could prove a rather shrewd appointment.

Working well with youngsters will also go down well with the Valley faithful.

It will be a difficult task at Charlton, where off-field issues will also likely be something the manager needs to keep abreast of.

But if Foster has any aspirations of working at senior level, then this could be a good chance to prove his credentials, if he can turn things around at Charlton.