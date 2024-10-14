Charlton Athletic will be without Conor Coventry when Stockport County visit The Valley after the international break, so Nathan Jones will need to find a solution in midfield.

Coventry, who joined Charlton from West Ham United during the January transfer window, has started every game for the Addicks in League One so far this season.

However, the midfielder was shown his fifth yellow card of the campaign when he was adjudged to have taken too long over a free kick during the second half of Charlton's victory over Birmingham City, meaning that he will be suspended for the game against Stockport County next weekend.

Most yellow cards in League One so far this season (FotMob) # Player Name Club Yellow cards = 1st Conor Coventry Charlton Athletic 5 = 1st Archie Collins Peterborough United 5 = 1st Brodie Spencer Huddersfield Town 5 = 2nd Luke Berry Charlton Athletic 4 = 2nd George Dobson Wrexham 4

The 24-year-old has been booked in each of his last three games in League One, which has now given Jones a decision to make on who to start in midfield against a team that is in the play-off places above Charlton on goal difference.

Nathan Jones could replace Conor Coventry with Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Charlton switched to a four-man 'box' midfield against Birmingham last week, having previously played three in midfield, with Coventry at the base of the trio, in all of their previous League One fixtures.

It would be no surprise to see Jones opt for the same system against Stockport after it helped the Addicks end a run of three straight defeats with a 1-0 win over the Blues.

The Welshman may decide to give Rarmani Edmonds-Green a chance in midfield, which is what Neil Warnock did on several occasions as he guided Huddersfield Town to safety in the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Edmonds-Green has only featured once in League One so far this season, when he started as a centre-back in Charlton's defeat against Blackpool, but he could be a good option to provide some defensive stability in midfield against Stockport in the absence of Coventry.

Alternatively, Jones may hand Terry Taylor his first League One start of the season, although the 51-year-old has not played the midfielder in a league game since he was appointed by Charlton in February.

There is also a chance that Allan Campbell or Greg Docherty may be told to drop into a deeper role than they occupied against Birmingham, but their ability to press and win the ball back in the middle of the pitch could mean that Jones decides against that, which would increase Edmonds-Green's chances of getting a game - with his defensive qualities meaning he would be well suited to screening the back four.

Charlton Athletic should stick to the formation they used against Birmingham City

Despite the fact that Coventry will be ruled out against Stockport, Charlton should not revert to the system they had used all season prior to the victory over Birmingham, which consisted of three central defenders, wing-backs, and three in midfield.

The Addicks looked way better in possession against the Blues, with Kayne Ramsay performing particularly well in a more traditional right-back role.

Lloyd Jones and Alex Mitchell looked as though they had an excellent understanding at the heart of Charlton's defence, and the extra body in midfield enabled the Addicks to win the ball back more regularly higher up the pitch.

If he sticks with the same formation, it will be interesting to see who Jones decides to play in midfield to replace Coventry, but he could take inspiration from Warnock and consider Edmonds-Green as an option in that position.