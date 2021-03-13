Charlton Athletic v Shrewsbury Town preview: Team news & form ahead of 3pm kick-off

Charlton Athletic host Shrewsbury Town this weekend in Sky Bet League One as they look to build on their home win against Northampton Town earlier in the week.

It’s been a tough few weeks for the Addicks at home with them struggling for form badly as the likes of Blackpool, Burton Albion and Portsmouth have all won there in recent weeks.

However, they finally got three points on their own patch on Tuesday and will look to now follow that up against the Shrews.

Town, meanwhile, are looking set to coast towards a mid-table finish with them possessing a decent gap to those below them and an ever-improving Burton Albion.

They got an important win last time out against Rochdale and will be looking to get a result against the Addicks to move a step closer to mathematical safety.

In terms of team news, Charlton will be able to call upon Akin Famewo and potentially Alex Gilbey, too, with the latter now back in training.

Ryan Inniss remains out, though, with him now looking to get match minutes for the u23s as he moves ever closer to a return to the first-team set-up.

Adam Matthews, meanwhile, is ruled out with him suffering an injury last week at Wigan and so Chris Gunter will likely continue down the right of defence.

For the Shrews, three players are out injured with Aaron Pierre, Ollie Norburn and Donald Love all missing.

In terms of the head-to-head battle, Shrewsbury edge it with ten wins whilst Charlton have eight – the remaining eight matches have been draws.

Earlier this season, meanwhile, the teams played out a draw as a late Ollie Norburn penalty cancelled out Ben Watson’s opener for the Addicks.

Kick-off is at 3pm.