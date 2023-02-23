Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday head to the nation’s capital this weekend to take on Charlton Athletic.

The Owls twice came from behind last weekend to beat MK Dons 5-2 and extend their unbeaten run in the league to 19 games – equalling a club record.

The recent form of Saturday’s hosts has not been as consistent but they have been improved under Dean Holden.

They were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park last weekend but are back at The Valley for the visit of high-flying Wednesday.

Here is everything you need to know about the League One clash in south London…

Latest team news

Holden could be without Mandela Egbo, Miles Leaburn, and Todd Kane once again for Saturday’s match.

It remains to be seen whether Mallik Wilks will return to the offing after missing the Owls’ last three games.

Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe, and Callum Paterson are all sidelined with long-term issues and will be absent once again for Wednesday.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Darren Moore is the current manager? True False

Score prediction

Charlton have improved since Holden took charge but they’ve not been convincing in recent weeks and facing in-form Wednesday looks to tough a test for them.

This could end up a comfortable afternoon for the Owls, who will come away as 3-0 winners.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the Saturday 3pm blackout, there will not be a live video stream available for UK viewers.

Audio coverage will be available, however, and fans overseas will be able to watch live video streams via the respective club websites.

What time is kick-off?

Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, meaning we should have full team news by 2pm.