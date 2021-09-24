Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Charlton Athletic versus Portsmouth is one of the most enticing fixtures in this weekend’s Football League docket.

Pompey have sold out their away allocation and will arrive in South London intent on departing with nothing less than three points.

The pressure is heaping on Nigel Adkins at The Valley after picking up just five points from their opening eight matches where Portsmouth have plenty reasons for optimism on Saturday with Danny Cowley switching to a three at the back system in midweek.

Two sides that are looking to make up for lost time in League One lock horns at 3pm on Saturday, here we take a look at some of the key information surrounding the encounter…

Team news

Conor Washington faces a late fitness to be ready in time after picking up an ankle injury in midweek. While Ronnie Schwartz, Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey remain longer term absentees. It will be interesting to see how the Addicks shuffle their pack.

Clark Robertson is set for an extended spell on the sidelines but there is good news at left back. Connor Ogilvie could return to the starting XI or will at least be in contention for a spot on the left with Lee Brown.

Is there a live stream?

No, but the highlights will be broadcasted on EFL on Quest at 9pm on Saturday.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at The Valley.