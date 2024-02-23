Charlton Athletic take on Portsmouth at The Valley in League One on Saturday.

The Addicks came into the season as one of the promotion favourites, but it has been an incredibly disappointing campaign for the club, and they are currently in relegation danger.

Nathan Jones became Charlton's third manager of the season when he replaced Michael Appleton earlier this month, but the Welshman is still searching for his first win.

The Addicks picked up an excellent point in the 3-3 draw with promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday, but they are now without a win in their last 15 league games.

Charlton currently sit 20th in the table, one point clear of the relegation zone, but they could drop into the bottom four if Cheltenham Town win at Wigan Athletic on Friday night.

By contrast, it has been an outstanding season for Portsmouth so far.

Pompey have spent much of the campaign in the automatic promotion places, and they secured their fourth consecutive victory with a 4-1 win over Reading at Fratton Park on Saturday.

John Mousinho's side are top of the table, six points clear of second-placed Derby County and third-placed Bolton, but they have played more games than many of those below them.

League One Table (As it stands February 23rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 34 28 72 2 Derby County 33 29 66 3 Bolton Wanderers 32 26 66 4 Barnsley 32 22 60 5 Oxford United 34 14 57 6 Peterborough United 32 19 56 7 Stevenage 32 12 53 8 Blackpool 33 11 50

As the countdown to kick off continues, we rounded up all the latest Charlton and Portsmouth team news.

Charlton Athletic team news

Charlton will again be without striker Miles Leaburn as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, but Jones provided more positive news on midfielders Tyreeq Bakinson and Panutche Camara.

"Tyreeq was ill and so we cleared him out of the place as, regardless if he recovered quickly or not, he could contaminate others so we took precautions with that," Jones told the club's official website.

"Then Panutche picked up a knock in training on Thursday. He travelled with us and played some part in the game but it was probably a risk to start him.

"They’re in a better position than they were a week ago, as is everyone.

"Everyone is gathering that bit of momentum that we are demanding from them in different ways, that takes some time as well."

Defender Kaine Ramsey joined the Addicks from Harrogate Town in January, but he sustained a hamstring injury on his debut against Lincoln City, and Jones revealed he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

"Kayne is still a little bit longer," Jones said.

"He has a hamstring tendon issue, which again can be any timescale on it. It's going to keep him out for the foreseeable future in terms of our next three to four games."

Portsmouth team news

Portsmouth have a host of injury absentees, including Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Joe Morrell, Alex Robertson, Ben Stevenson, Terry Devlin and Tino Anjorin.

Mousinho says that midfielder Tom Lowery will be assessed after he suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Cambridge United last week, but he revealed that defender Zak Swanson is closing in on a return, while forward Myles Peart-Harris is expected to be available this weekend.

"Tom hasn’t seen the specialist yet, but we’ll probably have the information on how long he’ll be out for in the next few days," Mousinho told the club's official website.

"Zak Swanson should be training with us at the end of this week or the beginning of the next and it’ll be a real boost to have him back.

"We’ve been cautious with him after surgery. We want to make sure we get it right with him, so he’s fit for the run-in.

"Myles Peart-Harris is recovering nicely and we expect to have him available for Saturday, while everyone else is progressing as expected."