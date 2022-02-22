Charlton Athletic v MK Dons: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Charlton Athletic will be looking to put an end to their poor run of form this evening.

Johnnie Jackson’s side are in a three game losing run that includes a heavy 4-0 home defeat to Oxford United in their most recent game.

Other defeats have come to Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, with the side now 16th in the League One table.

MK Dons will be hoping to compound their opponents’ misery as they continue their promotion charge.

Liam Manning’s side come into the game off the back of a big win over rivals Sunderland last weekend to extend their advantage in third place.

Latest team news

The Addicks will be without Sean Clare following his dismissal in Charlton’s home defeat to Oxford.

Both Akin Famewo and Mason Burstow will be competing to take the defender’s place in the side.

While Corey Blackett-Taylor, Jayden Stockley and Jake Forster-Caskey will all remain unavailable for Jackson’s side.

Scott Fraser, Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington will have to await the result of late fitness tests to determine their involvement.

Meanwhile, Connor Wickham has staked his claim for a starting spot after scoring off the bench against his former club at the weekend.

But he may have to contend with a spot on the bench as MK Dons could opt to name an unchanged side due to no new fresh injury concerns.

But Josh McEachran will require a late check up as he did go off midway through the win over Sunderland following a knock.

Is there a live stream?

The game is not being broadcast on Sky Sports this evening, nor is it on the Red Button.

However, it is available to view on iFollow using Video Match Pass for both sets of fans.

What time is kick-off?

The clash kicks off at 7:45pm.