Charlton Athletic take on newly-promoted Leyton Orient at The Valley on the opening day of the League One season on Saturday.

It was a disappointing campaign for the Addicks last season as they finished 10th in the table, but their fortunes did improve after Dean Holden replaced Ben Garner in December.

Optimism is high in south-east London ahead of the new season after an excellent summer of recruitment, with Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones, Alfie May, Tayo Edun, Terry Taylor and Panutche Camara arriving at the club and it remains to be seen whether Holden will be provided with further funds in the remainder of the transfer window after the takeover by SE7 Partners.

Holden will be without influential winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after he returned to Crystal Palace at the end of his loan spell, while the likes of Macauley Bonne, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness, Ryan Inniss, Albie Morgan, Joe Wollacott and Sam Lavelle have departed.

The O's are preparing for their return to the third tier for the first time since 2015 after winning the League Two title last season.

Orient spent much of the season at the top of the table, accumuating an impressive 91 points and they will be looking to be competitive in League One under the guidance of Richie Wellens.

The O's have brought in Max Sanders, Dan Agyei, Ethan Galbraith, Sam Howes, Joe Pigott, Idris El Mizouni, Sol Brynn and Ed Turns so far this summer, but they have lost two key players with Laurence Vigoroux and Paul Smyth joining Burnley and Queens Park Rangers respectively.

What is the latest Charlton Athletic/Leyton Orient team news?

Charlton will be without striker Miles Leaburn after the striker suffered an ankle injury in the pre-season game against Welling United last month.

Leaburn, who scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions last season, does not require surgery but he will miss the start of the season.

Fellow striker Chuks Aneke is also sidelined with calf injury.

Aneke was limited to just 18 appearances in all competitions last season and Holden admitted he is unsure when the 30-year-old will be available.

"Chuks got himself in tip-top nick right at the end of the season and then doing the fitness work in the off season he just felt something in his calf," Holden told BBC Radio London last month, quoted via the South London Press.

"There is no timescale yet. He is the only absentee, from last season."

Both managers will provide updates on the latest team news in their pre-match press conferences later this week.

Is Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient on TV?

The game will not be televised as the blackout for Saturday 3pm kick-offs remains in place for the new season.

Supporters can follow updates on Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 9pm on Saturday night.

Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient tickets

Tickets for Charlton supporters can be bought here, while Orient fans can purchase tickets for the away end here.

What time does Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.