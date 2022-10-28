Charlton Athletic v Ipswich Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Charlton Athletic welcome Ipswich Town to The Valley in a fairly high profile League One encounter on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys have cut the gap to Plymouth Argyle at the top of the division to just two points in the last week and will be aiming to keep Sheffield Wednesday in third place at arms’ length with a win in South London.

The pair traded victories last season with Ipswich running out 4-0 winners at Portman Road on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

Latest team news

Corey Blackett-Taylor will return to the matchday squad for the hosts, while Tyreece Campbell has recovered from the knock to the knee that meant he was taken off at half time in midweek.

Miles Leaburn and Diallang Jaiyesimi are longer term absentees for the hosts while Ryan Inniss will be serving the first of a two-game suspension following his red card last time out.

Lee Evans is out after suffering medial cruciate ligament damage while Kane Vincent-Young and Panutche Camara are doubts for the visitors, but Samy Morsy is set to return after a one-match ban.

Score prediction

Ipswich are a more complete side than the Addicks and have a tremendous defensive record under Kieran McKenna.

The Addicks’ rearguard has significantly improved in recent weeks but it could be unsettled by Terell Thomas replacing Inniss in the backline.

The visitors are rightful favourites and should have enough to pick up the three points.

3-1 Ipswich.

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream in the United Kingdom but highlights will be broadcasted on ITV4 at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at The Valley.