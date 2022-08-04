Charlton Athletic v Derby County: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Charlton Athletic host Derby County in their first competitive home game of the Ben Garner era on Saturday.

The Rams will be narrow favourites on arrival at The Valley and got their campaign up and running with an impressive 1-0 win over Oxford United last time out.

Liam Rosenior is still operating in an interim manager role but as it stands, it seems more likely than not that he will take on the role on a permanent basis.

Lewis Dobbin has been added to the Rams’ attacking ranks on a season-long loan from Everton and it will be interesting to see if he makes his debut in South London.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the fixture…

Latest team news

Chuks Aneke and Mandela Egbo are out for the hosts, there has not yet been a timeframe announced on the former’s knock.

Conor McGrandles and Jack Payne will be involved but are still getting up to full fitness having spent a portion of pre-season as free agents.

For the Rams, James Chester is ruled out of this one with David McGoldrick doubtful, with it looking likely that James Collins keeps his place to lead the line.

Score prediction

The Addicks looked very good and very poor in patches in their 2-2 draw at Accrington Stanley, and there will be teething problems with the group of players adjusting to Garner’s bold style of play.

Particularly in looking to play the ball out from the back with defenders that are not suited to the style.

Charlton should cause the visitors plenty of problems with a depth of attacking options, but the Rams will be confident of denying them, after conceding just 0.36 expected goals (xG) against Oxford, as per Wyscout, who were the joint-top scorers in League One last season.

If the Rams are clinical they could come away with a comfortable victory, 3-1 Derby.

Is there a live stream?

There is not a live stream for this fixture but highlights will be broadcast on English Football League Highlights at 9pm on ITV4.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at The Valley.