Charlton Athletic v Cheltenham: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Charlton Athletic welcome Cheltenham Town to The Valley on Friday evening in aiming to end a four-game winless run in League One.

The Robins have made a competent start to life under Wade Elliott with survival in the third tier their main objective, in just their second campaign since winning the League Two title.

Cheltenham took four points off of the Addicks last season and will be looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers last time out when they arrive in South London.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the encounter…

Latest team news

Will Ferry and Grant Horton are out for the visitors while Dan Adshead is a doubt due to illness.

The Addicks will be without Joe Wollacott, Mandela Egbo, Terell Thomas, Eoghan O’Connell, Conor McGrandles and Miles Leaburn through injury, and Craig MacGillivray will be assessed having suffered a concussion in the Addicks’ 3-3 draw at Burton Albion.

Jayden Stockley will miss the match serving the second game of a three-game retrospective ban for violent conduct.

Score prediction

The Robins have been very good defensively this season, hence why they have been able to build a cushion on the relegation zone, and that suits this one to be a low-scoring affair given the Addicks’ low confidence in front of goal.

Chuks Aneke could have a big say on proceedings but will likely be substituted between the 60th and 70th minute due to ongoing fitness issues.

1-0 Charlton.

Is there a live stream?

The match can be purchased for £10 in the United Kingdom, as is the case with the vast majority of EFL fixtures taking place during the World Cup.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm at The Valley.