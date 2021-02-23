Charlton Athletic v Burton Albion: Team news & form ahead of 7pm kick-off

Charlton Athletic bid to get back to winning ways this evening against Burton Albion in Sky Bet League One with a 7pm kick-off at The Valley.

The Addicks have seen form stutter in recent matches and that leaves them in 9th place – six points off of the top six.

There’s still plenty of time to make up that gap, of course, but they need to start doing that soon and correcting their home form is going to be integral to that.

Results at The Valley have not been up to scratch with them not winning in six and suffering damaging losses against the likes of Portsmouth and Accrington during that run.

Burton, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and, though they are still bottom of the league, they are within touching distance of safety now and have given themselves a real fighting chance.

Indeed, the Brewers have won their last two away matches in the league and, though overall away form hasn’t been great of late, they’ll feel they can get a result against Lee Bowyer’s men.

In terms of Addicks team news, Akin Famewo is in contention to stay in the side after returning at last against Fleetwood Town – though Lee Bowyer needs to ensure he doesn’t overload the defender after such a long spell out.

Midfielders Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey will be missing with both having hamstring problems at the moment, whilst centre-half Ryan Inniss is still not yet ready to return though he gets closer every day.

Further forwards, Chuks Aneke is back from suspension and could come back into the side with him likely fresher than most whilst Jayden Stockley is set to remain alongside him with the on-loan forward in decent form at the moment.

For the Brewers, Hasselbaink will see Josh Earl serve a suspension after being sent off in the defeat at home to Sunderland on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 7pm this evening.

Are you Charlton Athletic mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Addicks quiz about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Macauley Bonne’s final league appearance for Charlton before his switch to QPR came against which team? Crewe Alexandra Swindon Town Doncaster Rovers Lincoln City