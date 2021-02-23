Charlton Athletic v Burton Albion: Confirmed team news

Charlton Athletic host Burton Albion this evening in Sky Bet League One as they look to get back to winning ways on their own patch.

The Addicks’ play-off challenge has stuttered in recent weeks and that is largely down to their recent results at The Valley where they have struggled for wins – losses against Portsmouth and Gillingham are good examples of their woes in SE7.

Burton, meanwhile, travel south looking to try and earn another big three points with their bid for survival in League One looking far healthier now than it has for months.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has done a fine job in turning things in a positive manner and he’ll be looking to build on that tonight against one of his former employers from when he was a player.

The team news is in for this one, let’s take a look at how they line-up ahead of tonight’s 7pm kick-off:

🔢 TEAM NEWS Here's how your Addicks line up at The Valley this evening… #cafc pic.twitter.com/8svJi5ldhK — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 23, 2021

📝 TEAM NEWS – v @CAFCofficial Four changes – in come @Gallacher9, @kwallace26 and @TomHamer7 – with a first start for new signing Mike Fondop! One hour to kick-off – get your £10 Match Pass with iFollow #Brewers by clicking the link!#BAFC — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) February 23, 2021