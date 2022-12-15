Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

It’s been a whirlwind 10 days or so at Charlton Athletic.

First, now former boss Ben Garner was relieved of his duties due to the club’s poor league standing, and then, reports this weekend have suggested multiple parties are interested in taking over the club.

Indeed, things have not been simple for the Addicks on the pitch either as they prepare to host Bristol Rovers in League One action this weekend.

With no wins in their last five, Charlton could really do with all three points from this one, but Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers side, who are going well in 12th, will have other ideas.

With that said, here is the latest team news from both sides head of the match.

Latest team news

Ahead of the clash, there is very little team news available concerning the home side.

This suggests the club perhaps have no fresh injury concerns to face this week.

That is not the case for the away side, however, with Bristol Rovers having a couple of doubts heading into this weekend’s trip to The Valley.

Boss Joey Barton has eased fears over the severity of Aaron Collins’ injury, but, he is doubtful to be involved this weekend.

Jordan Rossiter could also possibly miss out, with the midfielder set to have a scan on his knee after jarring it in midweek.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, due to the EFL’s relaxation on live streaming during the World Cup, this match is available to watch online.

Information regarding Charlton Athletic match passes can be found here, whilst the same for Bristol Rovers can be found here.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Valley is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday 17th December.

Score prediction

Whilst Bristol Rovers’ form has not been outstanding, in comparison to Charlton Athletic’s, it has been.

I can see this being a draw, though, with the home side perhaps rallying together after Ben Garner recently lost his job.

Charlton Athletic 1-1 Bristol Rovers.