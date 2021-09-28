Charlton Athletic v Bolton Wanderers: Latest team news, is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Charlton Athletic host Bolton Wanderers tonight with both sides aiming to get their campaigns back on track by picking up the all-important three points on offer at the Valley.

The Addicks head into the game under mounting pressure to try and kick start a run of wins in League One. That comes with them having managed to secure three points just once in their opening nine matches.

Nigel Adkins side managed to show some fighting spirit to twice come from behind to take a point against Portsmouth on Saturday in a 2-2 draw.

However, the point was not enough to lift them out of the bottom four in League One and leaves them needing a win here to get their form back on track.

Bolton Wanderers, meanwhile, will be looking to get back to winning ways themselves and bring an end to a run of back-to-back defeats.

That comes after they were beaten by Rotherham United and Sunderland in their previous two fixtures without scoring.

Here we take a run through all you need to know heading into Charlton’s meeting with Bolton tonight at the Valley.

Team news

In terms of longer-term absentees for Charlton they are set to remain without forward Ronnie Schwartz who has yet to feature for them this term.

While both defender Ryan Inniss and midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey also remain on the sidelines at the moment.

Charlton could also potentially be without forward Conor Washington for the visit of Bolton.

That comes after he had been left out of the Addicks’ squad against Portsmouth on Saturday after being taken off against Gillingham in their previous match.

The Addicks do have some more positive news on the fitness front, with Adkins revealing to the media that Alex Gilbey and Pape Souare got through the 90 minutes against Portsmouth alright.

That would suggest they can feature once again against Bolton.

Adkins has also spoken over the fitness of Harry Arter who managed to get 45 minutes under his belt in the 2-2 draw with Portsmouth on Saturday.

While Corey Blackett-Taylor was able to make an impact off the bench against Pompey and Charlton are hopeful he could feature against Bolton as well.

Bolton, meanwhile, will have to make at least one change to the side that started their 1-0 defeat away at Sunderland on Saturday.

Ian Evatt has already confirmed to the media ahead of the game that winger Lloyd Isgrove will miss the trip to Charlton after he sustained a head injust during their loss at the Stadium of Light.

Evatt also confirmed that the winger’s absence will offer a chance for Elias Kachunga to come into the side and make his first start in League One for Bolton.

While Evatt also suggested that he could be prepared to make a couple of other changes to his side for the trip to Charlton to keep his players as fresh as possible heading into the game.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the fact that this is a midweek feature in the EFL both Charlton and Bolton will be able to provide a live stream of the match via their official iFollow accounts.

Supporters of either club can purchase a pass to watch the game on either of their iFollow accounts.

There will also be live streams on local radio stations connected with the football clubs and audio commentary should also be provided via both club’s iFollow accounts as well.

What time is kick-off?

Charlton’s meeting with Bolton tonight is set to get underway at 7:45pm and it is one of a full set of matches in the third tier of English football being played this evening.