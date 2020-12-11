Charlton Athletic v AFC Wimbledon: Team news, injury news, stats & how to watch

Football League World’s Chris Thorpe will be live from the Valley on Saturday for a London derby as Charlton Athletic take on AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One, with both sides seeking to bounce back from recent disappointing league results.

Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic currently sit amongst the early runners for a play-off place and will be looking to pick up all three points this weekend after a poor recent run in the league, which has seen them win just one of their previous five games.

Meanwhile, Glyn Hodges will also be looking for a reaction from his players after the Dons suffered a heavy defeat against Bristol Rovers in their previous league game, with a combination of sloppy defending and a lack of clinical finishing costing the Plough Lane outfit dearly on home turf.

A victory for the Addicks could see them move up to third if other results go in their favour this weekend, whilst Wimbledon could also move up a few places from 14th if they secure a win away from home.

Team News

Charlton will be without the likes of Ryan Inniss and Andrew Shinnie, with both players nursing respective injuries at present.

However the Addicks could welcome Dylan Levitt, Deji Oshilaja and Marcus Maddison back into the first team fold, with the trio having all trained this week.

As for Wimbledon, the Dons will have to once again do without the services of vital pair Luke O’Neill and Jaakko Oksanen, with both players still in the process of recovering from long-term injuries.

Charlton possible starting lineup (4-1-2-1-2):

Amos; Gunter, Famewo, Pearce, Maatsen, Watson, Forster-Caskey, Pratley, Gilbey, Aneke, Washington

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup (3-5-2):

Trueman; Nightingale, Heneghan, Csoka, Alexander, Woodyard, Hartigan, Rudoni, Guinness-Walker, Pigott, Longman

Statistics

Charlton have only lost one of their last five meetings with AFC Wimbledon in League One, winning both of their last two.

Wimbledon have lost both of their last two league visits to the Valley, failing to score each time since a 2-1 win in September 2016, with Dominic Poleon and Tyrone Barnett scoring for the Dons that day.

Since winning six consecutive league games from October to November, Charlton have only won once in their last five league matches, with their only victory coming against Ipswich at the end of November.

Wimbledon have dropped 16 points from leading positions in League One this season, the most of any side in the division.

How to watch the game?

The match will be available to watch via both club’s respective websites, with iFollow passes costing £10 per person.

Kick-off is 3pm.