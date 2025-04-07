This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are flirting with the possibility of returning Championship football to the Valley for the first time in five years, with Nathan Jones' side set to finish the League One campaign inside the top-six.

The Addicks have recovered from a sluggish start to the season to emerge as one of League One's strongest outfits in 2025 and are poised to secure a play-off spot, with eight points separating their position in fifth from seventh-placed Reading.

Automatic promotion may just be out of reach, with big-spending duo Birmingham City and Wrexham both likely to achieve promotion to the Championship in a more straight-forward fashion, although Charlton have every right to fancy their chances in the play-offs.

The likes of Lloyd Jones, Conor Coventry and top scorer Matt Godden have all helped to inspire the Addicks' rise up the table, but there is one player in particular who has grabbed the headlines in recent weeks and the South London outfit will understandably be sweating over a summer departure if they fail to seal Championship football for the 2025/26 season.

Charlton Athletic, Tyreece Campbell exit claim made if promotion bid fails

Academy product Tyreece Campbell has been in eye-catching form this season, with the exciting winger scoring six goals and earning plaudits aplenty with his silky, tricky dribbling.

Tyreece Campbell's 24/25 League One stats for Charlton Athletic via FotMob, as of April 6 Appearances 39 Starts 32 Minutes played 2892' Goals 6 xG 3.18 Shots 51 Assists 1 xA 5.72 Chances created 42 Successful dribbles 64 Fouls won 62

Campbell has been in and around the first-team frame at Charlton for a few years now, and made 40 appearances across all competitions last term. However, the 21-year-old has taken his game up a notch this term and appears poised for a glittering career.

His performances would make for little surprise if he does indeed find himself in demand this summer, with Jones previously revealing the attacker had admirers - but Charlton were unwilling to sell.

However, one must wonder just how much hardball the Addicks will be able to play if yet another campaign in League One awaits come August.

FLW asked our Charlton fan pundit, Emma Harknett, to name one transfer fear she has heading into the summer transfer window. Emma explained her worry about losing Campbell in the event of a failed promotion bid in the remaining stages of the season.

"I would say it's losing our talent," Emma told FLW.

"Hopefully if we get promotion that's not going to happen, but I'm aware that there were bids for Tyreece Campbell in the January transfer window.

"Obviously Thierry Small hasn't signed his contract and we wouldn't want to lose him. Kayne Ramsay has been a standout performer, another one who we wouldn't want to lose.

"So it's losing those players, and if we are going to push for promotion and Championship football, we need to hold on to our talent.

"Those players are still under contract. But Campbell has scored three goals in his last two games, another standout performance [against Mansfield Town], teams higher up the pyramid are going to be looking at him.

"He's still got another year left on his contract [Charlton have the option to extend Campbell's deal by a further year]. Hopefully with us getting promotion this season we would be able to secure him on a longer deal, but I can see clubs coming in for him and I'd say he's the one I'm really worried about losing right now."

Charlton Athletic's Tyreece Campbell will surely have Championship transfer interest this summer

It does feel inevitable that, if Charlton do not go up this season, Campbell will be at the very forefront of second-tier speculation.

