Charlton Athletic are desperate to add a striker to their ranks this month, but so far their efforts have proved unsuccessful.

Michael Appleton has lost starlet Miles Leaburn to the sidelines for most of the remainder of 2023-24 thanks to a hamstring injury, whilst Chuks Aneke is still injured and Slobodan Tedic's loan deal from Man City was cut short.

It leaves the Addicks with the prolific Alfie May with just youngster Daniel Kanu as competition, and with it looking like there could be a shift to a two-striker system, Charlton have been looking for some strength and power at the top end of the pitch.

An offer was accepted for prolific Peterborough United attacker Jonson Clarke-Harris, but he has turned down Charlton's improved offer of personal terms, whilst Cheltenham Town's 21-year-old striker Will Goodwin was also bid for but divisional rivals Oxford United are set to win that battle with a £400,000 offer accepted this week.

Charlton in talks to land Port Vale striker

It is clear that Appleton wants a physical forward to link up with May at the top end of the pitch with Leaburn out injured, and he has moved on to yet another target in the form of Uche Ikpeazu.

According to a report from Football Insider, the London club are in advanced talks to take the 28-year-old from Port Vale, who currently on the same amount of points as them in the League One standings, albeit two places below.

Ikpeazu has played 11 times for the Valiants in League One this season, scoring just the once, but he has won 2.2 aerial duels per match in his time on the pitch, as well as getting off over two shots a game.

Uche Ikpeazu's Port Vale League One Stats 2023-24 Appearances 11 Average Minutes Per Game 60 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per Game 2.3 Big Chances Missed 1 Touches Per Game 28.5 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.2 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.2 Possession Lost Per Game 10.9 Stats Correct As Of January 17, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

And with a contract that expires at the end of the season, it appears that Charlton see Ikpeazu as a player that in the short-term at the very least could give May - who has scored 16 times in League One so far this season - some support inside the final third.

Ikpeazu could be solid Charlton signing despite being third choice

Charlton clearly had a priority target in Clarke-Harris this month, but even though they've failed to land the 29-year-old and also Cheltenham's Goodwin too, it doesn't mean Ikpeazu would be a poor signing.

Despite a poor goal return in recent years, Ikpeazu provides a physical presence and will occupy defenders, giving Alfie May perhaps more space to do damage - not to mention the Championship experience he has for Wycombe, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Ikpeazu has been in and out of Port Vale's starting 11 under Andy Crosby's management, but he is probably their most effective option up top despite the lack of goals.

The 28-year-old brings more important all-round attributes to the table other than the goals, and that is evidently in Appleton's thinking when trying to find a new striker for his side - it would be a big loss for Vale if he is to head to The Valley as expected.