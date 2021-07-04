Charlton Athletic transfer stance revealed on former Derby County man

Charlton Athletic are said to not be working on a deal to sign Jordon Ibe this summer, despite the club appreciating the player, as per a recent post by South London Press editor Richard Cawley on Twitter.

The 25-year-old was recently released by Derby County and is now searching for the next step in his career after a turbulent few years in the Midlands under Wayne Rooney.

Once considered one of English football’s brightest youngsters after securing a move to Liverpool from Wycombe Wanderers, Ibe has never really lived up to the early hype that surrounded him earlier in his career.

Despite this, one Charlton fan was keen to ask Cawley if the Addicks would be interested in re-signing the winger who was once on their academy books, with the editor replying with the following:

I’m not saying people at the club don’t see him as a good player, but he isn’t a deal being worked on. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 3, 2021

It therefore seems that Ibe will be moving elsewhere as he looks to get his stuttering career back on track, with plenty of sides sure to be interested in a player who possesses a lot of talent.

Ibe departed Pride Park after scoring five goals in 25 appearances after signing from Bournemouth on a free transfer and will now be looking for the seventh club of his career.

The Verdict

Just because Charlton aren’t interested in the attacker at the moment, it doesn’t mean to say that they could develop a new found interest later in the window.

Ibe may have lost his way somewhat due to off field issues but he is still a player who can make a difference on his day.

He is certainly talented enough to be seen as one of the best players at Sky Bet League One level and could arguably secure another move to the Championship if he bucks up his ideas.

At the age of 25 he is starting to run out of time, so I hope he finds the best version of himself when he moves to his new club this summer, wherever that may be.