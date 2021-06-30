Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Sunderland deal agreed, Adkins’ transfer hint, Will Boyle update

This could be an important summer for Charlton Athletic, with Nigel Adkins looking to build a squad capable of securing promotion in what is his first transfer window as boss.

We’ve now got less than six weeks until the start of the EFL season, which will likely mean clubs will want to wrap up their business sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, here is the latest Charlton transfer news…

Charlton agree deal for Sunderland’s George Dobson

It seems George Dobson is set to become the Addicks’ latest summer signing as Football Insider has reported that they’ve agreed to sign the midfielder from Sunderland.

It is understood that the 23-year-old has agreed terms with the south London club and his move to the Valley is set to be finalised soon.

Dobson’s impressive form for Walsall earned him a move to Sunderland but he’s struggled to make an impact at the North East club and spent the second half of last season on loan at Wimbledon.

Nigel Adkins drops transfer hint

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins has caused a stir among the club’s fanbase after dropping what many are considering a transfer hint.

In safe hands with @macgillivray93 the first signing of the week @CAFCofficial Let’s get The Valley rocking under @SandgaardThomas ownership #cafc https://t.co/A1WwQpuY94 — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) June 28, 2021

Adkins took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the arrival of goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, referring to him as “the first signing of the week”.

That suggests there could be more players through the door at the Valley before the week is done, something that’s certainly excited fans on Twitter.

Move for Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle ruled out

There may indeed be more signings announced by the club this week but it seems Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle isn’t going to be one of them.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the likes of Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, and Fleetwood Town but Richard Cawley from South London Press has indicated suggestions that the Addicks are keen are wide of the mark.

Talk/rumours of Cheltenham defender William Boyle being a possible target/signing for #cafc has zero substance. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 28, 2021