Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Summer target setback, new deal announced, defender arrives

Nigel Adkins has added three new players to his Charlton Athletic squad this summer but will no doubt be keen to get a few more deals over the line before the start of the season.

Promotion back to the Championship will be the aim and Adkins will know that some shrewd business over the next few weeks could be key to that push.

With that in mind, here’s the latest Addicks transfer news…

Adam Matthews signs new Addicks deal

Right-back Adam Matthews has signed a new deal with Charlton, keeping him at the Valley for a third consecutive season.

The defender was a regular fixture for the Addicks during the final six weeks of the season and has now penned a new one-year contract, with Adkins ensuring he’s available for the 2021/22 campaign.

Summer target moves elsewhere

Liam Millar will not be returning to Charlton for the upcoming season as Liverpool have confirmed that he’s signed for Swiss side FC Basel on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old forward spent last season on loan with the south London club, scoring three times and adding six assists in 27 appearances, and Adkins told the South London Press last month that he’d be keen to re-sign him ahead of 2021/22.

The Addicks boss will now have to look elsewhere, however, with Millar joining Basel on a four-year deal.

How well do you know Charlton’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Kelly Holmes has won a damehood True False

Akin Famewo joins

Akin Famewo has also joined the club for next season, with him spending time there on loan last year from Norwich City.

The defender is once again on loan from Norwich City for next year and will be looking to challenge for a starting spot alongside the likes of Ryan Inniss in the middle of the defence.