Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Sandgaard’s warning, Macauley Bonne update, Celtic man on Doughty deal

Charlton Athletic suffered their first League One defeat since returning to the third flight of English football on the weekend, as Doncaster United beat the Addicks 3-1 at The Valley.

Lee Bowyer’s men were relegated from the Championship last season amid some serious off-field issues at the south London club.

Those are yet to be sorted but with just weeks left of the transfer window, time is running out for the Addicks to bring in any new players.

With that in mind, here is a round-up of the latest Charlton transfer news…

Thomas Sandgaard sends transfer warning

The prospective Charlton owner has warned that more delays to his takeover could mean the players lined up to join the club move elsewhere.

He took to Twitter last night to provide an update on how things are developing but also indicated that if things don’t get done soon then not only will potential deals fall through, the season could be ruined.

If we can’t agree immediately, the players we have lined up to sign will go elsewhere and that would ruin our season. I personally don’t want to be part of a scenario where we cannot sign the players lined up. Let’s get this done. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 23, 2020

Second offer for Macauley Bonne rejected

The Charlton striker has seemed a popular man this summer with reports indicating that a string of Championship sides are keen to swoop for him.

QPR are the latest club to try and land the 24-year-old but it appears the Addicks are unwilling to let him leave.

A report from West London Sport has revealed that Charlton have rejected the R’s second bid for the player.

Alfie Doughty deal expected to go down to the wire

Celtic have been linked with Doughty throughout the summer, with the 20-year-old heading into the final year of his current deal.

Former Bhoys forward Frank McAvennie has told Football Insider that he expects the deal will go down to the wire.

He explained: “There are two weeks left and Celtic will go down to the wire, there is no point in moaning about it because they always do. They will buy a couple and then kick on.”