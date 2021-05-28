Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: QPR & Portsmouth links, promotion-winner eyed

A busy summer transfer window could be on the horizon at The Valley as Charlton Athletic aim to prepare themselves for an assault at promotion from Sky Bet League One.

The Addicks have had a decent start to life under Nigel Adkins with form pretty good towards the end of the campaign and now they’ll be looking to set their side and squad up as strongly as possible for a charge at the top two in the third tier in 2021/22.

With that in mind, then, we’re taking a look at some of the latest transfer rumours doing the rounds concerning the men from SE7…

Todd Kane

According to London Football News, Queens Park Rangers defender Todd Kane is of interest to Charlton this summer.

Kane fell out of favour at QPR towards the end of the campaign and could now reunite with Nigel Adkins, with both at Hull City a couple of years ago.

This could depend on what Adam Matthews does with his contract offer, you’d have thought though.

Craig MacGillivray

Charlton’s goalkeeper situation is a fascinating sub-plot to their window.

Ben Amos is out of contract this summer and if he does not agree to a new deal the club will need to find a replacement.

According to the South London Press, that replacement could be in the shape of Craig MacGillivray who is also out of contract at Portsmouth this summer.

Andy Cannon

One Portsmouth player already looking for a new club is Andy Cannon and, according to The Telegraph, Charlton are among those keen.

Darren Pratley and Andrew Shinnie have left the club whilst Jake Forster-Caskey will be out for a while with injury so an extra midfield option would certainly be of use to the Addicks.

Cannon is a good player that could be a shrewd move for the club.

Paul Digby

C

Cambridge United’s Paul Digby is available on a free this summer and has already rejected two offers to stay with the recently promoted side so it looks as though he could be on the move.

Football Insider reports that Charlton are among the clubs looking to potentially take him in this summer after he helped the U’s into Sky Bet League One in what was a fantastic game for them.

The big 22-question Charlton end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did they face on the opening day? Crewe Plymouth Swindon Portsmouth