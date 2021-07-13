Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Paul Mullin latest, Chuba Akpom update, recruitment intentions

Charlton Athletic agonisingly finished outside of the League One play-offs last season and will be wanting to go one better next season.

The Addicks were edged out of the division’s top six on goal difference and will be hoping to use that as motivation to put up a promotion bid during the 2021/22 campaign.

Nigel Adkins’ side have already brought in four new players, with George Dobson and Craig MacGillivray signing, and Akin Famewo and Jayden Stockley returning – four strong additions who will bolster the chances of returning to the second-tier.

Now it is a case of pushing on and giving the club the best possible chance next season by further recruitment. League One seems like it will be a very competitive division and there will be a high number of clubs who will be pushing for automatic promotion.

Here, we take a look at three of the latest transfer developments regarding The Addicks…

Charlton join Paul Mullin race

Paul Mullin has emerged as a transfer target for Adkins’ Charlton, as reported by Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The 26-year-old netted 34 times in all competitions for Cambridge United last season, and he played a vital role in the U’s eventual promotion to the third-tier.

The forward rejected a new deal with Cambridge this summer and therefore will be available on a free transfer.

However, as reported by Football Insider, Preston North End and Middlesbrough are also keen on bringing the 26-year-old to the Championship.

Previous target linked with Turkey

Attacking recruitments are seemingly required at The Valley, despite the signing of Jayden Stockley.

According to Futbol Arena, Chuba Akpom is being linked with a move to Turkish champions Besiktas, with his future at Middlesbrough yet to be determined.

The 25-year-old, who had been a reported target for Charlton according to TEAMtalk, is also a target for Millwall and QPR.

Akpom netted five times in 20 starts for Boro last season and still has a lot to offer at Championship or League One level, should he stay in England.

Reducing the age of the squad

Charlton’s Director of Football Steve Gallen has revealed in an interview published on the club website that he would like the club to recruit young players, as some of the options are far too expensive.

Gallen outlined that the club’s strategy will revolve around striking deals for younger players, who also have the ability to take them to the top of the division.

