Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Man Utd agreement, Celtic eye deal, Dillon Phillips latest

Charlton Athletic fans will be looking forward to the season starting this weekend and giving themselves something else to think about after months worrying about the future of their club.

The Addicks look set to be on a surer footing under Thomas Sandgaard provided it all goes to plan but then the plan will be to try and add some signings in the coming weeks before the deadline.

One has recently come in on loan but this transfer round-up has got another two potential exits to talk about, as well as the arrival.

Let’s take a look at it now…

Levitt joins on loan

Dylan Levitt has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Manchester United.

The youngster has featured for United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the Old Trafford club evidently feel he will be getting more minutes in the EFL next season.

It’s a big chance for him and Lee Bowyer will be hoping to get the best out of him.

Celtic still eyeing Doughty

Celtic still evidently have interest in Alfie Doughty with the Daily Record revealing that the Hoops are looking to return with another offer of around £400,000 for the player.

They’ve already seen one bid rejected and Lee Bowyer has advised the player he’d be better off staying put but we’ll have to see just whether that is what is going to happen.

Bournemouth join Phillips hunt

AFC Bournemouth have reportedly joined the hunt for Dillon Phillips, according to Football Insider.

Phillips was hugely impressive last season for Charlton in goal and it looks as though the Cherries would like to bring him in after losing Aaron Ramsdale earlier on in the window.

There’s been plenty of speculation around Phillips in this market, and it seems quite possible he could leave SE7.

