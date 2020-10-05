Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Left-back update, Celtic lurk again, Bowyer eyes striker

Charlton Athletic will be looking to have a busy finish to the transfer window as Lee Bowyer looks to set his squad up for a challenge in Sky Bet League One.

The Addicks have started this season steadily and drew against Sunderland at The Valley on Saturday, though they could have perhaps lost the game with the Black Cats having several good chances to win the game, particularly before half-time.

The Addicks stuck in there, though, and Bowyer will now use the coming weeks to add to the squad after a tough few months.

Here, then, we’re looking at some of the rumours surrounding the club…

Ali Koiki fee could be needed

Left-back Ali Koiki is a free agent after his contract at Burnley expired and Charlton are looking to sign him.

However, Burnley could demand a fee given his age, as per Alan Nixon, and this one could head to a tribunal.

He’s a good young player and would give Ben Purrington plenty of competition at the back on that left-hand side.

New Doughty bid could come in

Charlton have done well to keep hold of Alfie Doughty so far and Lee Bowyer has time and again said he wants to keep the player amid links to Celtic.

Sunday’s Sunday Post in Scotland reported that the Addicks are braced for one last attempt from the Hoops north of £1m on their back page, though, so let’s see how their resolve holds.

Bowyer looking for striking additions

With Macauley Bonne, Charlton are looking light up top.

At the weekend Conor Washington led the line and Alfie Doughty ended up being pushed forward to try and support him but the Addicks do need more going forwards.

As quoted by the SLP, Lee Bowyer as promised to get after a new frontman.

He said:

“We’d have been silly to refuse that [offer for Bonne]. But we’ve got two weeks to fill the gap and we will bring in someone who will score us goals.”

