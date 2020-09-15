Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Latest with Celtic and Doughty, Bowyer addresses exit talk, arrivals eyed

Charlton Athletic head to West Ham United this evening in the Carabao Cup second round as they look to upset the Premier League side.

The Addicks, of course, are focused mainly on their League One campaign this year and with a small squad they will naturally rotate as much as they can against the Irons.

Even so, they’ll be going for a win and Lee Bowyer will surely use this evening to identify where he’d like to add further to his squad if and when he gets the chance in the coming weeks.

Ownership hopes continue, then, and in the meantime, this is some of the latest entrance and exit talk doing the rounds at The Valley:

Doughty latest

Alfie Doughty is a player Charlton want to keep this season but he remains in real demand at the moment if you believe the reports surrounding him.

The Sun is reporting that Celtic are eyeing a third bid for the player after having two advances pushed back by the Addicks – this one could rumble on a while yet.

Bowyer on Phillips to Brentford

Dillon Phillips’ future remains uncertain with Lee Bowyer revealing nothing has been heard from Brentford despite speculation linking the Bees with a move for the goalkeeper.

Bournemouth have also been linked but need to move on Asmir Begovic first before looking at Phillips.

Confident of signings once takeover goes through

Charlton fans are waiting with bated breath to celebrate the takeover from Thomas Sandgaard but, as yet, nothing is official despite the businessman making plenty of positive noises on social media.

Charlton fans just want to see it done now and once it is will hope for a late flurry of signings.

Indeed, if it does happen, Bowyer is confident that quality signings can still be made and that is what Addicks fans will hope to see.

