Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Joel Randall latest, Omar Bogle news, Rangers move in to scupper transfer chance

Charlton Athletic have had a decent window so far with Lee Bowyer adding a few attacking players to his squad.

Jayden Stockley, Liam Millar and Ronnie Schwartz have all arrived this month and he’ll hope they can settle quickly and help the Addicks challenge at the sharp end of the table.

There are plenty of transfer rumours doing the rounds concerning the Addicks, meanwhile, so let’s look at some of the latest…

Fresh Joel Randall bid rejected

As per Football Insider, Charlton have seen another bid rejected for Exeter City forward Joel Randall.

The League Two-based winger is wanted by the Addicks and Celtic but the former have been rebuffed twice now.

The latest offer was worth £500,000 and it remains to be seen if they go back once more with another bid to try and get him.

Rangers agree deals

As per the Daily Record, Rangers have agreed pre-contracts with Bournemouth pair Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer had admitted he would have been interested in signing the latter but said it was always going to be tough and so that has proven.

Bowyer on more defensive arrivals

Lee Bowyer has confirmed that it is unlikely that the club will be able to spend to bring in another defensive player this month.

The centre-half area, though consisting of four options, has been bare at times this season thanks to fitness and injury concerns.

Quoted by the South London Press, however, Bowyer says the area is not a priority:

“We’ve got four centre-halves. We’ve got Pratley that can fill in and Gunter that can fill in. It’s going to be difficult to bring in another centre-half because we’re juggling plates at the moment with what we’ve got to spend. It’s difficult to fill in that position.”

Charlton ready to listen to Bogle offers

As per the South London Press, Charlton are ready to listen to offers for striker Omar Bogle.

The forward has been in and out of the Addicks’ team this season and looks as far down the pecking order as he has been at the moment with the arrivals of Ronnie Schwartz and Jayden Stockley.

Clearly, there seems a lot of sense in the striker moving this month if he wants to be playing for the rest of the season.

7 of these 18 facts about Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Lee Bowyer was born in 1977 True False