Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Doughty loan return, defender arrival unlikely

Charlton Athletic have been quite active so far in the transfer window this month with a couple of attacking arrivals.

Both Liam Millar and Ronnie Schwartz have arrived to bolster the attacking line-up with both making their debuts in the defeat to Accrington Stanley on Friday night.

There are plenty more rumours out there at the moment, though, so let’s take a look at some of the key ones.

Alfie Doughty set for loan back

As quoted by the South London Press, Lee Bowyer has revealed that winger Alfie Doughty will return to the club once he’s made a January exit.

QPR, Bournemouth and Stoke City are all looking into signing him this month and, according to Bowyer, all three have agreed to loan him back to Charlton for the rest of the season.

Defender unlikely to join

Lee Bowyer has played down the idea of Charlton signing another centre-half this month.

The Addicks have had struggles at centre-back thanks to rotten injury luck and the likes of Chris Gunter, Darren Pratley and Ben Purrington have all had to fit in there this season.

However, Bowyer feels that he’s got enough and is hoping that Ryan Inniss, Jason Pearce, Akin Famewo and Deji Oshilaja will be a bit more robust in the second-half of the season.

Salary cap latest

The lack of a centre-half arrival could, too, stem from the fact that the salary cap is in place.

Lee Bowyer would like to add to the squad further this month in certain areas but has confirmed that the club might now need to move some players on before letting others come in, thanks to the salary cap that is in place in League One.

In the coming weeks, we’ll see how they navigate that particular issue.