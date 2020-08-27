Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Defender eyed, Holmes-Dennis latest, Matthews waiting

Charlton Athletic have had another dramatic summer and it remains to be seen what the next few weeks will bring as the club hopes to still be fully functioning come the new League One campaign.

The Addicks need new owners desperately but getting them in is proving a real challenge and one that, so far, we’ve not seen them complete.

Signing players has proven tough this summer too, then, and with several key men leaving as well, Lee Bowyer is having it tough.

With that in mind, here are the latest transfer rumours doing the rounds in SE7…

Koiki on trial

Young defender Ali Koiki is currently on trial with the Addicks after leaving Premier League side Burnley earlier on in the summer.

The 21-year-old left-back was part of the squad for the friendly with Southend United on Wednesday afternoon and will be looking to impress as he seeks a shot at first-team football.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis return off

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis was on trial with the Addicks earlier this week but it appears he will not be signing with the club to seal a return.

He left Bristol Rovers earlier on this summer transfer window and did feature in a friendly against Birmingham at the weekend for the London club but is now looking elsewhere.

EFL blocking Matthews deal

Charlton want to sign Adam Matthews on a new contract but right now the EFL is stopping that move from going through.

The theme the whole summer at Charlton has been boardroom unrest really blocking progress in the transfer market and this is a sign of that.

The Addicks want to keep the right-back but right now he is a free agent and it remains to be seen what will happen here.

