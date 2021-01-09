Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Alfie Doughty update, salary cap issues, Bowyer makes transfer admission

It looks as though it could be an important January transfer window for Charlton Athletic.

After just one win in their last seven games, it could be argued that the Addicks could benefit from strengthening their squad this month, in order to keep them in the League One promotion race, with striker Ronnie Schwarz arriving permanently from Midjytlland, and winger Liam Millar moving on loan from Liverpool.

However, there is of course, also the prospect of players leaving The Valley over the next few weeks, with speculation mounting around certain individuals.

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest transfer news coming in and out of Charlton with the window now over a week old.

Championship suitors identified in Alfie Doughty pursuit

It is looking increasingly likely that one man who will be leaving Charlton this month, is Alfie Doughty.

Rangers and Celtic have reportedly offered pre-contract agreement to the youngster, whose deal at The Valley is set to expire at the end of this season.

Speaking after his side’s defeat to Accrington Stanley on Friday night, Bowyer also revealed that three Championship clubs have has bids for the midfielder accepted, with subsequent reports from TeamTalk claiming that the trio in question are Stoke, Bournemouth and QPR.

Centre-back pursuit played down

One position that it had been suggested Charlton could look to strengthen in this month, is centre-back.

With Ryan Inniss and Norwich loanee Akin Famewo still out through injury, the Addicks are currently short on options to provide cover at the heart of their defence.

However, Bowyer now appears to have suggested that a move to strengthen their options in that area of the pitch might not happen this month, due to the fact that Charlton will have four available centre-backs when all are fit, something the Addicks manager believes will be enough for his side.

Salary Cap issue revealed

It does seem as though Bowyer is still keen to add to his squad in what remains of the transfer window, but he is aware that will be far from easy due to salary cap regulations.

With wage regulations introduced at the start of this season to stop clubs over-spending in this difficult financial time, it seems as though that is now making business hard to do for Charlton this month.

Indeed, speaking about the prospect of adding more options to his squad, Bowyer admitted that while he has the backing of the club’s owner Thomas Sangaard to do that, those salary restrictions means it is now likely the Addicks will have to move players on before they can bring any more in this month.