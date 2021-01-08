Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Celtic and Rangers boost, key exit played down, interest in forward

Charlton Athletic are really looking to make a mark in the January transfer window.

After having their ownership situation cleared up the Addicks are looking to make up for lost time by providing Lee Bowyer with a squad that is capable of securing an immediate return to the Championship this term.

Deals to sign Liam Millar on loan from Liverpool and Ronnie Schwartz from Midtjylland have already been completed, but there’s plenty more irons in the fire with regards to incomings and outgoings.

We aim to bring you the latest transfer gossip surrounding the Addicks…

Alfie Doughty

The 21-year-old’s future looks increasingly likely to lie away from The Valley.

Doughty has been offered a new contract by Charlton Athletic but Lee Bowyer this week told London News Online that he’d rejected that offer.

With Celtic, Rangers and Stoke City waiting in the wings it looks like it could be an interesting few weeks with the left-sided player’s contract due to expire in the summer.

Omar Bogle

Rich Cawley has played down suggestions that Omar Bogle could be heading to the MLS.

Reports from Sports World Ghana have claimed that the forward is being linked with a move to New York Red Bulls during the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old is going to be out of contract in the summer but according to the London News Online reporter, these reports are likely to be wide of the mark.

Sorba Thomas

Lee Bowyer has confirmed Charlton’s interest in the Boreham Wood man.

The 21-year-old forward is said to be attracting plenty of interest from the EFL with the Addicks boss saying: “We like him as a player. But from what I understand we’re not the only club that likes him, which doesn’t surprise me – because he is a good, young player.

“He plays for his team and we have to respect that, but I think I can respectfully say that I like him as a player – I like a lot of players! He is a young lad who has got some talent.”