Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Adkins to decide on midfielder, Addicks rival Hull City for Sheffield United man, Ipswich Town nab target

Charlton Athletic will be aiming to make in roads towards securing promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship this season after missing out on the League One play-offs during the last campaign.

The Addicks have already been busy during the current transfer window, with Nigel Adkins bringing in the likes of George Dobson, Craig MacGillivray, Jayden Stockley, Akin Famewo and Sean Clare from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Preston North End, Norwich City and Oxford United respectively.

In addition to those new signings, the South London side have also been linked with a flurry of names as they bid to become one of the teams to beat in third tier under the former Southampton boss.

With only just over a week to go until the start of the season, the race is on to get any remaining deals done before the window slams shut.

22 things all Charlton Athletic fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 Charlton Athletic were formed in which year? 1908 1912 1905 1915

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer news that has been swirling around the Valley over the past few days.

Adkins to decide on midfielder

Adkins says he has yet to decide as to whether the club will take a look at trialist Madger Gomes again in their pre-season game against Fulham on Saturday, during a recent interview with the South London Press.

The 24-year-old midfield player is currently a free agent after leaving Doncaster Rovers this summer and has featured in each of the club’s last two friendly games.

However Adkins was coy when asked if the Spaniard will feature for his side at Craven Cottage this weekend, as he stated the following:

“We’ll talk about it. He’s done well again. It’s not easy when you come in on a trial basis.

“He’s fitted in really well but he’s shown again today that he does have quality.”

Addicks rival Hull City for Sheffield United man

The Addicks are also said to be rivalling Hull City in the race to sign Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater this summer, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

Hull had originally lodged a bid for the 21-year-old, before the move was blocked by Slavisa Jokanovic following his arrival at Bramall Lane.

Adkins is said to be keen on bringing the player to South London, however the report goes on to state that a move to Charlton may be unlikely.

Slater was part of the Hull side which won the league last term.

Ipswich Town nab target

Charlton were dealt a blow yesterday after Ipswich Town snapped up one of their apparent transfer targets by signing George Edmundson from Rangers.

As previously reported by Herald Scotland, the centre back was said to be a target for the Addicks, Sunderland and Portsmouth before he completed his move to Portman Road yesterday.

Adkins is now expected to switch his attentions to other targets, with the club still looking to improve various areas of the squad.

Edmundson has signed a four year deal with the Tractor Boys.