Charlton Athletic transfer round-up: Adkins delivers update, Sandgaard drops hint, veteran assessed

Charlton Athletic will be eager to kickstart their campaign in Sky Bet League One this evening as they travel to MK Dons, looking for their first win of the third-tier season.

The fixture list has been a little challenging for the Addicks in fairness, with a home game against recently relegated Sheffield Wednesday opening proceedings, before a trip to likely fellow play-off candidates Oxford United at the weekend.

Charlton will be eager to lose no further ground tonight, then, and we’ll have to see how they do in that regard.

We’re also waiting to see who they can add further in the summer market, too, and, that said, these are some of the latest lines around the Addicks and the final weeks of the window…

Nigel Adkins delivers transfer update

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins has offered an update on the Addicks’ remaining plans for this current window, saying that he is confident that more faces will have come in to the club before the end of the market.

Quoted via the South London Press, Adkins had this to say:

“We’re working hard behind the scenes. The window will shut…I’m very confident there will be more players with us by the time that window shuts.

“We will be looking to improve the group. But likewise we’ve got an honest, hard-working group of players and we need to help them.”

Sandgaard also eyeing additions

Promisingly enough for Charlton fans, Thomas Sangaard appears to have the same aspirations for the remainder of the window as Adkins.

The Charlton owner will be eager to add some more names before the end of the window to underline his determination to help the club win promotion.

Indeed, he’s had this to say on the final weeks of the market:

“I hope we can make a few more additions,” Sandgaard told Charlton TV via the South London Press.

“Some of those will probably be more of the last-minute deadline day loan signings – simply just to create a little more depth in the squad. Because it is a long season, 46 games as a minimum.

“We need a few more players in to strengthen the depth of the squad. We pretty much have the makings of a starting first-team now and a decent depth. By adding up to a handful more players before deadline then we will be well set for this season.”

Ex-ace being assessed

Stephen Henderson is currently looking for a new side and it could turn out to be one of his old ones, with him currently training with Charlton.

As per the SLP, the veteran stopper is working with the Addicks as he looks to keep himself sharp in searching for a new side and Charlton themselves are looking for a new ‘keeper as cover for Craig MacGillivray, so a move could be beneficial to all parties.

Certainly, this is one you could see going through.

