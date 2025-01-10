Charlton Athletic will want to keep hold of Lloyd Jones during the January transfer window, with Nathan Jones no doubt keen to strengthen his squad rather than having it weakened this month.

Apart from midfielder Aaron Henry returning from his loan spell at Rochdale due to injury, there has not yet been any activity at The Valley since the January transfer window opened.

The Addicks made a number of signings in the summer, including Alex Mitchell, Matty Godden, and Greg Docherty, so it should perhaps not come as a huge surprise that Nathan Jones does not expect to be majorly active during the current transfer window, as per London News Online.

"Last year they signed a lot in the window - we won't be doing that because there is no need," said Jones.

"We need one, maybe two, positions covered but definitely one - and we're going to concentrate on that."

There have been reports linking defender Lloyd Jones with a move to League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers, but it has been revealed that is not a move the Charlton boss wants to see happen.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the recent transfer news regarding Charlton Athletic.

Charlton reject Wycombe bid for Lloyd Jones

Football League World exclusively revealed this week that Charlton had rejected a bid from Wycombe for centre-back Lloyd Jones.

The 29-year-old has been a key figure at the back for the Addicks this season, with his return from injury having had a direct impact on their recent upturn in form.

Nathan Jones has made it clear that he wants the defender to stay in SE7 and talks over a new contract are 'ongoing' as things stand, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Charlton linked with Oldham Athletic midfielder

Charlton are interested in a move for former Hull City and Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas, who is currently playing for National League side Oldham Athletic, according to Football Insider.

It is believed that the 34-year-old could be available on a free transfer due to a clause in his contract, which has reportedly alerted the attention of a few League One clubs, including the Addicks.

Clucas has a wealth of Premier League and Championship experience and previously worked under Nathan Jones during their time together at Stoke City.

Charlton keen on Cardiff City striker

Charlton have joined fellow League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town in the race for Cardiff City striker Kion Etete, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Kion Etete's 2023/24 Championship stats for Cardiff (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 28 3 0

The 23-year-old has been sidelined for most of the season with an injury, but he made his first start of the campaign during the Bluebirds' FA Cup third round victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this week.

Nathan Jones is a fan of strikers who have a physical presenceand with Etete standing at 6 ft 6 in tall, it makes sense that the Welshman is apparently keen on completing a deal for the target man.