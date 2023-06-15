Charlton Athletic's aim for the 2023/24 campaign will be to launch a push for a top-six finish in League One.

The Addicks ended the previous term 15 points adrift of the play-off places.

In order to bridge this gap, Charlton will need to secure the services of players that are capable of setting the third tier alight with their performances this summer.

With clubs now free to sign players, it will be interesting to see just how much business the Addicks conduct over the course of the coming months.

Dean Holden will unquestionably be keen to stamp his authority on the club's squad ahead of what is set to be his first full season in charge.

The Charlton boss has already decided to release six players, who are set to officially leave the club when their respective contracts expire at the end of June.

The latest Charlton Athletic transfer news

Here, we take a look at the latest Charlton transfer news...

Charlton working hard on recruiting targets

According to South London Press journalist Richard Cawley, Charlton are currently working hard on recruiting their main transfer targets.

However, as confirmed by the fact that the club did not announce a new signing yesterday, deals were not expected to be completed by Charlton on Wednesday.

While there is plenty of time for the Addicks to make signings, they will not want to miss out on players to other clubs at this early stage of the window.

Therefore, it would not be at all surprising if Charlton step up their pursuit of individuals in the coming days.

What is the latest regarding the Addicks' pursuit of Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May?

A report from Gloucestershire Live journalist Jon Palmer last weekend suggested that Charlton had agreed a fee with Cheltenham Town for forward Alfie May.

As per Cawley, it is understood that this particular report may be premature as he has suggested that a bid had not been accepted by the Robins from the Addicks.

Cheltenham are expected to receive a six-figure sum for May this summer, who has been linked with Wrexham, Gillingham, Derby County, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Millwall and Peterborough United.

Providing that Charlton are able to get a deal over the line for the 29-year-old, this could prove to be somewhat of a coup.

During the previous term, May produced a host of eye-catching displays in League One as he was directly involved in 23 goals at this level.