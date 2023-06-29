Charlton Athletic look set to be reasonably busy in the transfer market between now and the end of the summer, with the Addicks seeing many players depart.

Not only have the likes of Steven Sessegnon, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Todd Kane, Matt Penney and Gavin Kilkenny gone following the end of their loan stays, but Macauley Bonne, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Ryan Inniss, Albie Morgan and Joe Wollacott have followed them out of the door at The Valley

With these departures in mind, quite a few players could come in during the next couple of months, but it's not as if they need to rebuild with Dean Holden already having a decent number of first-team options at his disposal.

Quality and quantity will be needed if the Addicks want to give themselves the best chance of competing for a place in the promotion mix next season, with their depth likely to pay dividends if they can keep most of their current squad and add to it.

Often, having strong options on the bench can make all the difference, especially in a division that's extremely difficult to get out of. And Charlton are certainly a team that will want to force their way up the division - because they risk becoming an average League One side if they don't up their game.

Their recruitment could be key to their success and sticking with this theme, we take a look at the latest transfer newsbites involving the third-tier outfit.

Who has bid for Idris El Mizouni?

Charlton, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers have all made loan bids to try and lure El Mizouni away from Portman Road temporarily, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The same outlet believes Derby are in a strong position to secure his services - but the Rams are facing stiff competition in this race from two of their league rivals.

El Mizouni starred for Leyton Orient last term and was a real success there, with his contributions helping the O's to secure the League Two title.

Will Charlton Athletic face competition for Ryan Tunnicliffe?

The Daily Mail believes a couple of clubs are interested in signing Tunnicliffe following the expiration of his contract at Portsmouth.

One of those teams is believed to be Charlton - and that may not come as a surprise to many considering the Addicks lost Kilkenny following the end of his temporary spell at The Valley.

Having already spent time in the English capital with Fulham and Millwall earlier in his career, the Portsmouth man may be open to a return to London after being deemed surplus to requirements at Fratton Park.

Who is in the race for Gavin Whyte?

Whyte will leave Cardiff City at the end of the month.

But even though he isn't required in the Welsh capital, he isn't short of interest elsewhere with several third-tier teams believed to be in the race.

Football League World understands Pompey are in advanced talks to sign him, but they may face stiff competition from the Addicks, Bristol Rovers, Derby County and Oxford United, with the Northern Irishman previously playing for the latter club.

If Pompey don't win the race, the U's might considering their previous ties with Whyte, so Charlton need to have alternative targets to pursue in case they fail to sign the 27-year-old.

Will Charlton Athletic reignite Mason Burstow interest?

Chelsea forward Burstow, who was previously at The Valley before his switch to Stamford Bridge, was of interest to the Addicks back in January.

They failed to secure a loan move for him then - but Darren Witcoop believes they will reignite their interest and be in the race for his signature along with some of their league rivals.

With the forward not needing to relocate if he did return to Holden's side, the Blues could potentially opt to sanction a move for the 19-year-old back to his former club.

And with Bonne leaving, it would make sense for Charlton to seal a return for Burstow. His goals would be much-needed, not just because of Bonne's departure but also because Rak-Sakyi has left.