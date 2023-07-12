Charlton Athletic will be hoping they can make a real go of the League One play-offs in the 2023/24 season.

The Addicks had a mixed campaign last time out, as they started the season off poorly under Ben Garner, but under Dean Holden they managed to climb back up the table but just struggled to find consistency.

Holden will know that a good summer transfer window of incomings and outgoings can make all the difference when it comes to the start of the season.

The club has already made some key additions, most noticeably Alfie May from Cheltenham Town, but they won’t want to stop there.

What is the latest Charlton Athletic transfer news?

Here, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news involving Charlton Athletic…

Dean Holden on Charlton’s transfer strategy

Despite signing May from Cheltenham last week in a deal that is believed to have cost them £275,000, the Addicks are keen to add another striker to their ranks.

This is because the club’s current strikers, Chuks Aneke and Miles Leaburn, are both set to miss the start of the season due to injury.

Aneke has struggled with injuries throughout his career and is currently sidelined with a calf problem, while Leaburn picked up an ankle injury in pre-season and is set to be out for a few weeks.

That leaves Charlton light up front, and after their friendly against Dartford at the weekend, Holden admitted to the club’s media that it could impact their transfer strategy for the rest of the window.

He said: “First of all, we're absolutely delighted to get the Alfie May deal over the line. We've been in the race for him all summer. Delighted that we got the news on Thursday that we'd signed him so credit to everybody that's been connected with getting that deal done. We're obviously very grateful we've been able to sign him.

“But you're right that Miles (Leaburn) and Chuks (Aneke) won't make the start of the season, so we'll have to look at that. Now, we'll have to be looking at a different profile of striker that we're looking for.

"The players that we've got in the building, you're right, have all got different attributes, so we might have to have a little look at that in terms of how we set up."

Charlton Athletic remain interested in Blackburn Rovers player

Blackburn Rovers defender Tayo Edun has been left out of the club’s pre-season trip to Austria after being told he can leave, with Charlton interested in signing him, according to Darren Witcoop.

Edun has been at Ewood Park since 2021, but his two years at the club haven’t been the best for the defender.

He joined the club with a lot of potential and excitement around his signing, but since moving to Ewood Park, the 25-year-old has really struggled to establish himself in the first team.

Edun has only played 34 times for the Lancashire club, with eight coming last season. Now that he finds himself way down the pecking order, it seems likely he will move on from the club this summer.

Charlton have had previous interest in the defender, as they were close to signing him on loan in January before the move fell through. Now, it seems that interest has reappeared with the Addicks likely looking at a permanent move.

Charlton among a host of sides keen on Chris Francis

Charlton are just one of several EFL sides that are keen on signing defender Chris Francis this summer, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Francis came through the ranks at Swindon Town before being released at 18. He then dropped into non-league before signing for Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

However, he is now a free agent once again, with Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool, and Sheffield United all interested in the 20-year-old.

Francis is said to be training with Sheffield United now after playing for the Addicks in a pre-season game last week.