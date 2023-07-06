Charlton Athletic will be ambitious about what the 2023/24 League One campaign could possibly hold for them, with Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wedensday and Plymouth Argyle all heading for the Championship.

The Addicks will be fully aware that the three teams coming down from the second tier will be eager for a swift return, however, it is hard to envision all three enjoying successful campaigns with the difficulties that Wigan Athletic and Reading currently face.

Finishing a turbulent League One campaign in 10th place and impressing under Dean Holden's stewardship, the London club will be confident of surpassing last season's standing and will have their eyes set on the top-six positions.

Whilst we wait for the latest transfer window to pass and the new season to begin, here, we take a look at the latest transfer news concerning Charlton Athletic...

What is the latest transfer news concerning Charlton Athletic?

Charlton enter talks to sign former Coventry City defender

Charlton are in advanced talks to sign former Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo, according to a report from Football Insider, with the 27-year-old now a free agent.

The Chelsea academy graduate saw his contract with the Sky Blues expire late last month and is now free to explore his options as he weighs up what the next best move for his career will be.

As detailed in the report, several clubs have expressed an interest in Dabo following his release from the Midlands club, however, it is the Addicks who have moved quickest to offer terms to the full-back.

Addicks set to beat Wrexham and Derby to League One goalscorer

Charlton have emerged as the front-runners in the race to sign Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, as detailed by Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer on Wednesday evening.

There has been widespread interest in the exciting forward and Palmer's update has revealed that ambitious League Two club Gillingham have made an offer for May, whilst Bristol Rovers have also been chasing.

Another ambitious fourth tier club in Wrexham have also been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old, whilst League One giants Derby County have also kept tabs.

May netted 20 league goals in 39 appearances for Cheltenham last season, following a return of 23 in the campaign prior, proving to be one of the best forwards in the third tier over the past few seasons.

Dean Holden pinpoints area that Charlton need to strengthen

Speaking to London News Online about strengthening his squad this summer, Addicks boss Dean Holden identified an area on the pitch that he feels needs bolstering over the next couple of months, and said: "Even before today’s game and before Miles’ potential little injury, or whatever it is, we are looking to strengthen that area of the pitch.

“We’re pleased with bringing another goalkeeper in after Jojo (Wollacott) left. We’ve got three centre-backs signed up this week. There are other areas of the pitch as well, but definitely in that area up front we need to add some players in.”