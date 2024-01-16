Highlights Charlton Athletic disappointed with poor start - 1 point from 9 games, inability to capitalize on home advantage.

Michael Appleton upset with recent results, fans disappointed despite promising summer signings.

Charlton's January transfer business still ongoing, potential signings including Lewis Ward and interest in Terell Thomas.

League One outfit Charlton Athletic will be extremely disappointed with their start to the season.

Winning just one point from a possible nine this calendar year, the Addicks have been unable to capitalise on the fact they were at home in two of their three games.

Losing against Oxford United on New Year's Day, with a superb strike from Oisin Smyth proving to be the difference between the two sides, they have gone on to draw at Port Vale and lose against Peterborough United.

Michael Appleton will be extremely disappointed with these recent results, as well as Charlton fans who saw their team bring in plenty of promising additions during the summer.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Isted Luton Town Permanent Lloyd Jones Cambridge United Permanent Tennai Watson MK Dons Permanent Tayo Edun Blackburn Rovers Permanent Alfie May Cheltenham Town Permanent Terry Taylor Burton Albion Permanent Chem Campbell Wolves Loan Slobodan Tedic Man City Loan Panutche Camara Ipswich Town Loan James Abankwah Udinese Loan Louie Watson Luton Town Loan

At this point, they look destined for an underwhelming midtable finish, but the additions of Tyreeq Bakinson, Lewis Fiorini, Conor Coventry and Macaulay Gillesphey could help to steer them in a positive direction.

Their January business may not be done just yet though.

And we have rounded up some of the latest transfer reports involving the Addicks.

Barnsley and Wigan Athletic want Terell Thomas

League rivals Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are both keen on Terell Thomas, according to Football Insider.

The defender, who can operate in central defence or as a full-back, only has a matter of months left on his contract at this point and may not command a huge fee.

Reading and Blackpool have also been linked with a move for him - but it would be difficult to see him returning to the former considering their financial issues.

Journalist Jon Palmer believes Cheltenham Town striker Will Goodwin is on the Addicks' radar at this point.

However, Appleton's side would face competition for his signature if they made an approach for him, with other third-tier teams also believed to be interested.

One player who doesn't look set to arrive at The Valley though is Cole Stockton, with League Two outfit Barrow reportedly agreeing a deal for him.

Stockton had been linked with a move to the English capital - but a move down to the fourth tier could be on the horizon for the Burton Albion man.

Lewis Ward undergoing medical

Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward is undergoing a medical at Charlton, according to yesterday's report from Football Insider.

It would be a surprise to see him come in as Charlton's first-choice stopper straight away considering he only has eight competitive appearances under his belt this term.

He will also need to force his way past Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Harry Isted in the pecking order.

George Dobson attracting European interest

The South London Press are reporting that midfielder George Dobson is attracting interest from a Hungarian club.

His contract expires in the summer and this will allow the interested team to sign him on a pre-contract agreement if they wish to.

Offered two new deals, Dobson is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms at The Valley, which has created uncertainty regarding his future.

The amount of game time he would win between now and the end of the season if he stays put is also unclear, with Bakinson, Coventry and Fiorini all joining this month.