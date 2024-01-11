Highlights Charlton Athletic were interested in signing Greg Docherty, but Hull City were reluctant to let him go due to lack of midfield options.

Charlton's pursuit of Jonson Clarke-Harris may be hindered as the striker could wait for better offers from other clubs.

Charlton are considering a move for Niall Ennis, but face competition from Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers in the race to sign him.

The January transfer window is an extremely busy time for teams up and down the EFL.

Charlton Athletic are no exception to this and Michael Appleton’s side are being linked with a number of new arrivals.

Here is a round up of the latest transfer news surrounding the Addicks.

Hull City's Greg Docherty stance

Darren Witcoop was the man to originally report that both Charlton and Bristol Rovers were interested in Greg Docherty.

The Scotsman has made all 10 of his Championship appearances for Hull City as a substitute at the time of writing, amassing a mere 180 minutes.

In spite of this lack of playing time, Hull Live have reported that Liam Rosenior is not willing to let Docherty go.

He will be out of contract in the summer as well, but with promotion a very plausible goal, “at this stage, City would not be keen on losing Docherty given Adama Traore and Jean Michael Seri are both away at the Africa Cup of Nations.”

Jonson Clarke-Harris deal stalling

Jonson Clarke-Harris is always in the headlines with numerous teams keen for a player to find the back of the net as regularly as the striker does.

He has a ridiculous record of 84 goals in 170 outings for Peterborough United, and it originally seemed that his tenure at London Road was set to come to an end.

Jonson Clarke-Harris' statistics for Peterborough United, as per Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 2023/24 (as of 11.01.24) League One 17 6 0 1,173 2022/23 League One 46 26 4 4,002 2021/22 Championship 41 12 3 2,997 2020/21 League One 45 31 3 3,908

Witcoop wrote that the Addicks were “edging closer” to a £450,000 move for Clarke-Harris, with Carlton Palmer giving the deal his stamp of approval, labelling it as “a terrific replacement” for the injured Miles Leaburn.

The Peterborough Telegraph have more recently weighed in on the saga though, and they claim that the 29-year-old, who is in the last year of his current deal, “could wait to see if better offers come in” from other clubs in the remaining weeks of January.

This represents a major piece of business for all clubs involved and so it is well worth watching this space to see what twists and turns await us.

League One rivals also in for Ennis

Jonson Clarke-Harris isn’t the only striker on Michael Appleton’s radar with Niall Ennis also under consideration.

Ennis joined Blackburn Rovers in the summer after helping Plymouth Argyle to the League One title last season, but this move hasn’t worked out in the slightest for the former England U19 international.

He contributed to 18 goals in 38 games in green and white and came up trumps at some really important moments, only to then make the switch to Blackburn.

The forward’s numbers now read like night and day: he has made 11 Championship appearances with only three being starts, this accumulating to a lowly 339 minutes.

Charlton are keen to offer Ennis a fresh start, but they aren’t on their own, as Alan Nixon is reporting that two other League One sides are also interested.

Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers are the duo in question and whilst they have superb strikers already, in the form of Devante Cole and Dion Charles respectively, they aren’t going to rest on their laurels.

It seems unlikely that Charlton would move for both Clarke-Harris and Ennis, given that they already boast Alfie May and Leaburn in the attacking third, so a deal for the latter may come to the fore if the former gets his wish of a so-called “better offer”.