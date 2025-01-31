Charlton Athletic have had a quiet January transfer window on the new signings front, but it could turn out to have been a dream month at The Valley if things go to plan on deadline day.

Nathan Jones made it clear before the transfer window opened that his priority was to streamline his squad rather than bring a significant number of new players in.

Therefore, the Welshman will likely be content with how January has played out so far, considering that Tayo Edun joined Peterborough United permanently, Allan Campbell had his loan spell in SE7 cut short and signed for Dundee United, Terry Taylor was sent on loan to Northampton Town, Nathan Asiimwe moved to Walsall on loan, and Dan Potts left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Another important piece of business that Charlton completed in January was extending the contract of Lloyd Jones, especially after the 29-year-old defender was linked with a move to Wycombe Wanderers, with his previous deal having been set to expire in the summer.

While there have been a number of positives both on and off the pitch at The Valley in recent weeks, there is no doubt that there are a couple more things that could happen on deadline day in order to make it a dream transfer window for the Addicks.

Given that Thierry Small has been linked with Championship side Preston North End this month, as per Alan Nixon via his Patreon, an ideal conclusion to the January transfer window for Charlton would include the 20-year-old signing a contract extension with the club.

Thierry Small's stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 42 2 5 Stats correct as of 31/01/2025, before Blackpool v Charlton

Small has thrived out of position on the right-hand side for the Addicks in recent weeks, and his level of performance was rewarded with a place in the League One Team of the Week following Charlton's victory over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

He impressed against Preston in the FA Cup Third Round earlier this season, which is likely to have made North End aware of his potential availability, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

However, Small has recently admitted that he would "love to stay" at Charlton, so the club may be able to reach an agreement with his agent to extend his stay in SE7.

With clubs bound to be keen on signing the promising wing-back, the dream deadline day scenario for Charlton would include Small signing an extended contract at The Valley, especially after the news that he sees his future at the club.

A midfielder is signed

While Small extending his contract would be the best piece of news that Charlton supporters could receive on deadline day, they would also appreciate it if the club brought in a new signing in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Following the departures of Taylor and Campbell, the Addicks are slightly short of options in the middle of the pitch, so a new midfielder being brought in would also make up part of a dream deadline day for Charlton.

If Charlton manage to sign a midfielder who can add some quality to the squad and provide a creative output during the second half of the season, it would improve the Addicks' chances of reaching the play-offs in League One, with them currently within touching distance of the top-six.