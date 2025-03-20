With four assists in just six appearances, Middlesbrough loanee Alex Gilbert has shown flashes of real quality during his spell at Charlton Athletic.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Addicks in January, following limited game time in the North East after a move from Brentford in summer 2023.

Yet, with limited minutes and only one start to his name, a question remains as to whether the club should push for a permanent deal this summer.

As Charlton weigh up their squad needs, financial constraints, and potential promotion, Football League World spoke with Charlton Athletic fan pundit Emma Harknett to assess whether Nathan Jones’ side should make a permanent swoop for Gilbert in the summer, and if he would be an affordable option if so.

Alex Gilbert’s performances spark debate over permanent Charlton Athletic transfer move

“In response to your question, I am very 50/50 about Alex Gilbert if I'm honest, because I've not really seen him play much,” Harknett told FLW. “His set pieces were obviously very good at Orient, and we got two goals from them, but his set pieces weren't so good at Crawley - didn’t beat the first man a few times.

“I think there is a talented player there - the feedback we had from Middlesbrough was very good - he's obviously a very young, talented prospect who's made a few appearances for them in their first team as well.”

Harknett did express some reservations about the former Republic of Ireland youth international’s long-term place in the Addicks squad.

“My major concern would probably be obviously a lot is going to depend on promotion for us really.

“I mean our attacking midfielder at the moment is Luke Berry, who is probably in the latter stages of his career - and whether he could sustain a season in the Championship or will he become a bit-part player - attacking midfield would possibly be a position we look at recruiting in the summer.

Alex Gilbert for Charlton Athletic Appearances 6 Minutes 152 Goals 0 Assists 4

“But have I seen enough of Gilbert to see that I want him? Probably not. I'd like to see more minutes for him this season, but obviously Berry is playing really, really well, so it's very difficult at the moment.

“I don't think - listening to Boro fans - they would want to get rid of him in all honesty. He comes with a lot of positive feedback from their fans - and I don't think Boro would let him go for cheap.

“I mean obviously, Nathan Jones knows what he likes - whether he will try and make a move for him - but I can’t see with him only being 23, Boro accepting anything less than maybe £2-3m depending on contract length.

“Hopefully I can see some more minutes from him this season and let's see what, you know, he's really all about.

“He's only started one game, which was away Crawley. Obviously, we won that game, but he didn't really have an awful lot of input, and it is really hard to dislodge Berry at this moment in time with his current performances.”

Charlton must weigh Alex Gilbert’s promise against Luke Berry’s consistency

Alex Gilbert has already made an impressive impact in limited minutes at Charlton, registering four assists in just six appearances.

His strong long-ball accuracy and precise crossing suggest a player capable of unlocking defences, yet with only one start to his name, the question remains as to his long-term future at the club.

Comparisons with Luke Berry, Charlton’s established attacking midfielder, provide valuable context.

Since arriving from Luton Town last summer, Berry has been a driving force in Nathan Jones’ side, contributing five goals, three assists, and 21 created chances. His 21 successful crosses and strong cross accuracy highlight his technical ability, and his experience has made him a key figure in the Addicks' promotion push.

While Gilbert has demonstrated promise, his smaller sample size makes it difficult to judge whether he could sustain similar levels of influence.

With Berry still performing at a high standard, there is no immediate pressure to replace him. However, at 31, he is entering the latter stages of his career, meaning Charlton must start planning for the future.

If Gilbert is to be considered a viable long-term successor, he needs more opportunities to prove himself in the remainder of the season.

If he can force his way into the side and maintain his impressive creative output, Charlton may have a real decision to make - provided they can meet Middlesbrough’s likely high valuation.