Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has revealed the South London club will "have to be looking at a different profile of striker" as both Chuks Aneke and Miles Leaburn are set to miss the start of the 2023/24 League One campaign due to injury.

The Addicks beat a host of other EFL teams to the signing of Alfie May last week - signing the 30-year-old frontman from Cheltenham Town in a deal worth around £275,000.

Charlton ramped up their preparations for the new season with a friendly against Dartford on Saturday but were without a senior centre-forward due as May was not ready to be involved and his new striker colleagues are both sidelined.

Aneke has been hampered by fitness issues throughout his Addicks career and is currently recovering from a calf problem. Leaburn, who enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022/23, picked up an ankle injury in the pre-season game against Welling United, which won't require surgery but is set to keep him out for weeks.

What has Dean Holden said about Charlton transfers?

Speaking to club media after the Dartford game, Holden confirmed that both players would miss the start of the season and admitted that could impact their transfer strategy.

"First of all, we're absolutely delighted to get the Alfie May deal over the line," he said. "We've been in the race for him all summer. Delighted that we got the news on Thursday that we'd signed him so credit to everybody that's been connected with getting that deal done. We're obviously very grateful we've been able to sign him.

"But you're right that Miles (Leaburn) and Chuks (Aneke) won't make the start of the season so we'll have to look at that. Now, we'll have to be looking at a different profile of striker that we're looking for.

"The players that we've got in the building, you're right, have all got different attributes so we might have to have a little look at that in terms of how we set up."

Asked whether he expected the Addicks to make any signings next week, when Holden and the squad are on a pre-season trip to Spain, Holden said: "I wouldn't say expect, you're always hopeful that you can get. I said last week, every manager would like their squad and their team ready for the start of pre-season training. It doesn't work like that when the window drags on into the start of the season.

"I did say last week as well that I was really comfortable with where we're at in terms of recruitment. Some people may have looked at that and thought we've only signed a couple of players and pre-season is already two weeks old but I was calm because I knew what we're doing behind the scenes. You have to stay patient. What we didn't want to do is rush in.

"We weren't always certain we were going to get Alfie, there were other clubs in for him, so what we didn't want to do is rush into taking another one knowing that we could've got Alfie so you have to stay patient of course and then there is a time to act and you have to be decisive, and we did that."