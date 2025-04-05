Charlton Athletic are in danger of losing promising youngster Thierry Small at the end of his contract this summer.

Small has impressed for the Addicks in League One this term, but he could leave the club when his current contract comes to an end this summer.

The 20-year-old has provided a valuable outlet on the right-wing for Nathan Jones' side during their excellent run of form in recent months, so it would come as no surprise if clubs from higher divisions come in with offers to lure him away from The Valley at the end of the season.

Thierry Small's 2024/25 stats for Charlton in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 41 2 5

Charlton offered Small a long-term contract in April last year, just a couple of months after he joined the club following his departure from Southampton, but they instead had to settle for activating a one-year extension clause to ensure that he would remain at the club for another season last summer.

Jones discussed Small's future in an interview with London News Online earlier this year.

"Obviously, players will be ambitious and want to play at a higher level. But we don't envisage that being the case," Jones said.

"What we have to do is make sure everyone buys into what we want to do and we only let players go from this football club when it is the right thing for Charlton Athletic."

The Addicks will hope that they can win promotion back to the Championship at the end of this season, which could convince Small to commit his future to the club, although they will need to avoid a repeat of a situation which happened in 2019.

Charlton must avoid repeat of Joe Aribo, Rangers situation

Charlton will know there is no guarantee that Small will sign a new contract even if they do win promotion to the Championship, as they lost a promising young player at the end of his contract the last time they went up to the second tier in 2019.

Joe Aribo scored 10 goals and provided five assists for Lee Bowyer's Charlton as they won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Addicks tried to agree a new contract with the midfielder throughout that season, but they were unable to extend his stay in SE7.

Despite the fact that Charlton won promotion from League One, Aribo signed for Rangers at the end of his contract, meaning the Addicks received a compensation figure of around £300,000 when the player was no doubt worth significantly more.

Now, there is a risk that history could repeat itself, as the longer it goes on without Small signing a new deal, the likelier it becomes that another club will convince him to leave, regardless of whether Charlton secure a return to the Championship.

Small attracted interest in January

Small attracted interest from Championship side Preston North End in January, as per Alan Nixon via his Patreon, so there is every chance that the 20-year-old will have potential suitors from the second tier again this summer.

The youngster admitted that he would "love to stay" at Charlton in an interview with London News Online earlier this season, so it is imperative that the club ties him down to a new contract as soon as possible, otherwise they could have another Aribo situation on their hands.