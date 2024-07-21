Highlights Josh Edwards' move to Charlton fulfills his childhood dream of playing in England, showcasing his versatility and long-term potential under Nathan Jones.

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones has made significant changes to his squad this summer, and a few players in particular have benefitted from the way that the transfer window has panned out so far.

This is the first transfer window since Nathan Jones was appointed as manager of Charlton Athletic in February, and he has made the most of it so far.

The Addicks have brought in seven new signings to strengthen the squad, as they look to improve on last season's disappointing 16th place finish in League One during the 2024/25 campaign.

Let's take a look at a few players who have benefitted from Charlton's business in the summer transfer window so far.

Josh Edwards

Scottish left-back Josh Edwards signed for Charlton from Dunfermline Athletic this summer.

Edwards' versatility means that he can operate anywhere on the left flank, as well as being capable of playing on the left-hand side of a back three.

The 24-year-old has penned a four-year deal at The Valley, showing that Jones has faith in his long-term development.

He spoke in an interview that was shared on the club's official website after the deal was announced, describing how much it meant to him to make the move to English football.

He said: "I've wanted to play in England since I was a wee boy, so I'm really excited to do this.

"I really liked what [Nathan Jones] told me about the club and the direction it's going in, so I'm really looking forward to getting started and seeing where it takes us."

Getting the opportunity to move from the Scottish Championship to League One, as he has seemingly wanted to do since he was young, makes Edwards a winner in Charlton's transfer window.

Thierry Small

Promising left wing-back Thierry Small impressed for the Addicks during the back end of last season, after joining on a short-term deal in February following the mutual termination of his contract at Southampton.

The Addicks triggered a one-year extension to his contract, keeping him at The Valley until 2025, but he has yet to sign the long-term deal that was also offered to him. Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in a move for Small earlier this summer.

The 19-year-old is likely to feature in the starting eleven on the opening day of next season against Wigan Athletic after his performances last term, and will hope he can make the left wing-back position his own over the course of the campaign.

Small will surely feel content that he is set for a season of regular first team football, and that his contract runs out at the end of the upcoming campaign. If Charlton do not achieve promotion, he will have his future in his own hands should he get an opportunity to move on to a higher division.

While Charlton supporters will hope that he continues his development at The Valley for years to come, the way his contract situation has been handled this summer could turn out to be beneficial for Small.

Diallang Jaiyesimi

Another player who has benefitted from Charlton's decision-making this summer is winger Diallang Jaiyesimi.

Diallang Jaiyesimi's record for Charlton Athletic (all competitions); as per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 64 4 5

The 26-year-old signed for Charlton from Swindon Town in February 2021, but he failed to make a real impact at The Valley during his three-and-a-half year spell with the club, and spent last season on loan at St Johnstone.

Jaiyesimi's contract expired this summer, and he was released by Charlton. He has since signed for fellow League One outfit Leyton Orient, where he has linked up with his former Swindon boss Richie Wellens.

He has already got on the scoresheet a couple of times during pre-season for his new club, after Wellens explained what he believes went wrong during his time in SE7. The O's boss spoke in an interview that was posted on the club's website after Jaiyesimi's arrival was announced.

He said: "DJ was a player I took on loan from Norwich a few years ago and he was absolutely outstanding. He got a big money move to Charlton but he was played in a position which didn't really suit him.

"We're giving him the opportunity and the stage to get back to his very best. There is definitely a player in there. At his best, he is a really exciting player. He's tricky, he's skillful and he's got strength. I'm looking forward to working with him again and seeing him get back to what we know he's capable of."

Charlton's decision to release Jaiyesimi has definitely made him a winner during the transfer window, as he has gone on to sign for someone who believes in him and has shown they can get the best out of him in the past.